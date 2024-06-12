Mairs & Power Inc. Has $175.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 1.00% of Hormel Foods worth $175,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after purchasing an additional 172,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

