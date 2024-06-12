Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 2,389 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $142,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $211.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.