Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 82,500 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 2.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.31% of NRG Energy worth $36,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NRG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. 2,208,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

