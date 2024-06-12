Lone Pine Capital LLC Grows Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720,123 shares during the quarter. Block comprises about 4.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Block worth $510,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Block by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SQ traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. 2,748,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,158. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

