Lone Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,181 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 2.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $313,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $248,139,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. 346,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,794. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.