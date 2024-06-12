Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.0% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,863,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $462.80. 908,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

