LM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.