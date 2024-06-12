LM Advisors LLC Takes $913,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. 3,743,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.