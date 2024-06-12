LM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 292 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $32.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,068.51. 410,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,825. The stock has a market cap of $421.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $942.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $877.79. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.