LM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,725 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $10.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $385.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

