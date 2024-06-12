LM Advisors LLC Makes New $568,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,309 shares of company stock worth $40,616,188. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

