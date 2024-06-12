LM Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 602,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

