LM Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $92,083,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $67,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.82.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

