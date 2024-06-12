LM Advisors LLC Invests $15.91 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.1% of LM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.57. 646,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,036. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

