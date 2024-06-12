LM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,129 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,063,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $119.01. 2,612,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,814. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.40 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

