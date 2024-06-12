LM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,172 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.