LM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,201 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,038,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

