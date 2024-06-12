LM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 905 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $11.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.29. 187,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,907. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.35 and a 200 day moving average of $429.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

