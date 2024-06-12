LM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,636. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.72.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.