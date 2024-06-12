LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Kimberly Bloomston Sells 13,055 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 323,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

