Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 428,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

