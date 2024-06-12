Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $535.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.81), with a volume of 3178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524.50 ($6.68).

Literacy Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.50 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £87,675 ($111,645.23). 60.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

