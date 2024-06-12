Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.19

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $20.19 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,269,528 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,235,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00407571 USD and is down -16.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
