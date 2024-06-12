Lisk Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001841 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $182.69 million and $4.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000837 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001292 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

