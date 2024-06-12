Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5,150

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.58) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

LON:LTI traded down GBX 32.80 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 813.20 ($10.36). The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 372. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,045 ($13.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 807.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 828.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £802.03 ($1,021.30) per share, with a total value of £40,101.50 ($51,065.20). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 275 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,250. Company insiders own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

