Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Trading Down 2.0 %

Lennar stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,220. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.94. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

