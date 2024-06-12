Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 15,400 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,315 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 901,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

