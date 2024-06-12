Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,506 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,465,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,982,000 after buying an additional 259,802 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

