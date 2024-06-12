Lavaca Capital LLC Has $521,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 1,923,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,941. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

