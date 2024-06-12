Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.18. 1,160,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,228. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $545.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.16. The company has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

