Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $38.44 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 8.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $38,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $422,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 135.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

Shares of SBAC traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $196.39. 739,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

