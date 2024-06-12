Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,678,000. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 4.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, hitting $210.59. 1,023,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,052. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.