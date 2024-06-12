Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUMBF remained flat at $23.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.