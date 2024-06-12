Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KUMBF remained flat at $23.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
