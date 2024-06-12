Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kubota Stock Performance

KUBTY traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,097. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Kubota has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.