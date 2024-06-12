KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 9.1%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.85 million, a PE ratio of -208.33 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.30.

Get KRM22 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KRM22

In related news, insider Garry Jones acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,834.97). 45.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.