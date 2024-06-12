Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.37

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00033797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,031,173 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

