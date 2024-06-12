Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in May

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Klabin Stock Up 1.1 %

KLBAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $894.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Klabin will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

