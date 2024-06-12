KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Reduced by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.15.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $28.67 on Wednesday, reaching $826.83. The stock had a trading volume of 202,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,745. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $720.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $829.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

