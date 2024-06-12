KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Raised by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 171.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 2.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 865,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,717,000 after purchasing an additional 662,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,319,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

