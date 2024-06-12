Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $179.20. 414,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,565. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

