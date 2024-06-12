Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 429,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,294,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $31.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,067.24. The stock had a trading volume of 651,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $942.35 and its 200 day moving average is $877.79. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

