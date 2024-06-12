Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 4,788 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.7 %

APO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.68. 1,897,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

