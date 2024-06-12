Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. 2,146,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

