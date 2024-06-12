Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,553. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.76.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.