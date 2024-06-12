Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 98,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 574,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,140. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

