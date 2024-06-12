Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 2,323,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,606,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

