KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up 1.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KeyCorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in KeyCorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $138,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 16,371,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,891,625. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.