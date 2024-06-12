Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.83. 210,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,272. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.19 and a 200-day moving average of $329.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

