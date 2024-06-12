Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 21,626 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.69. 1,019,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,527. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

