Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $95,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. 1,151,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

